Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) vs. ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Financial Comparison

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) and Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get ZIX alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ZIX and Liberty TripAdvisor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZIX 0 0 6 0 3.00 Liberty TripAdvisor 0 0 0 0 N/A

ZIX presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.70%. Given ZIX’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe ZIX is more favorable than Liberty TripAdvisor.

Profitability

This table compares ZIX and Liberty TripAdvisor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZIX -3.64% 63.79% 6.18% Liberty TripAdvisor -32.00% 10.43% 6.24%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.2% of ZIX shares are held by institutional investors. 20.2% of ZIX shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ZIX and Liberty TripAdvisor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZIX $173.43 million 2.54 -$14.65 million $0.15 51.40 Liberty TripAdvisor $1.56 billion 1.48 -$22.00 million N/A N/A

ZIX has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Liberty TripAdvisor.

Volatility and Risk

ZIX has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty TripAdvisor has a beta of 8.03, indicating that its stock price is 703% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ZIX beats Liberty TripAdvisor on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, and archiving for the secure exchange of email in the United States. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery; Email Encryption Service that allows a user to send encrypted email to any email user anywhere and on any Internet-enabled device; cloud-based cybersecurity solutions; and e-signatures and secure file sharing solutions. It serves the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors. Zix Corporation sells its services through a direct sales force; and a network of resellers and other distribution partners. The company was formerly known as ZixIt Corporation and changed its name to Zix Corporation in 2002. Zix Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants. The company owns and operates a portfolio of travel media brands and businesses, which offers travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry; and provides click-based, display-based, and subscription-based advertising services. It also operates Viator, a website that offers research, book, and experience activities and attractions in travel destinations; and TheFork, an online restaurant booking platform. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.