Liberum Capital Upgrades Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) to Buy

Ferrexpo (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) was upgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrexpo in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FEEXF opened at $5.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.05. Ferrexpo has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $5.00.

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

