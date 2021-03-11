Lifetime Brands, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:LCUT)

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0425 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.

LCUT traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $14.82. 36,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,489. Lifetime Brands has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.60 million, a P/E ratio of -9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average is $12.62.

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. Analysts forecast that Lifetime Brands will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on LCUT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Lifetime Brands from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lifetime Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.