Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.39 Million

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $2.27 or 0.00003996 BTC on major exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $8.75 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lightning Bitcoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.64 or 0.00350291 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000098 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003601 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003545 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000148 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lightning Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lightning Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.