Lightstreams (PHT) Trading 9.5% Lower Over Last Week

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded up 24.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One Lightstreams coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Lightstreams has a market capitalization of $652,788.54 and approximately $484.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Lightstreams has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00052165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00012721 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $409.60 or 0.00706706 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00066935 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00027462 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00036722 BTC.

About Lightstreams

PHT is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,095,992 coins. Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io . Lightstreams’ official message board is medium.com/lightstreams . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lightstreams

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightstreams should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightstreams using one of the exchanges listed above.

