Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $520,000.00

Wall Street brokerages predict that Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) will report sales of $520,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Liminal BioSciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $670,000.00 and the lowest is $430,000.00. Liminal BioSciences posted sales of $800,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 35%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences will report full-year sales of $2.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 million to $2.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $34.53 million, with estimates ranging from $2.11 million to $98.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Liminal BioSciences.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Liminal BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Bloom Burton cut Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Liminal BioSciences in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Liminal BioSciences during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Liminal BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Liminal BioSciences during the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Liminal BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,374,000. 13.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LMNL stock opened at $4.22 on Thursday. Liminal BioSciences has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $31.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.87.

Liminal BioSciences Company Profile

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from diseases that have unmet medical needs. It operates through two segments, Small Molecule Therapeutics and Plasma Derived Therapeutics.

