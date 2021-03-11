Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%.

NASDAQ LMNR traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,183. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.62 million, a PE ratio of -19.43, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.04. Limoneira has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $19.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.37.

LMNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Limoneira from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens raised shares of Limoneira from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Limoneira from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.30.

In other Limoneira news, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $99,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,379. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $153,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,387. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,548 shares of company stock valued at $329,586 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

