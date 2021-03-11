Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Price Target Raised to $20.50 at Lake Street Capital

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital from $18.00 to $20.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Limoneira in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Limoneira from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Limoneira currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

LMNR stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.57. 57,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,183. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.14, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.04. Limoneira has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $19.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Limoneira news, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,387. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $99,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,548 shares of company stock valued at $329,586 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Limoneira by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 607,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,120,000 after buying an additional 11,991 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 537.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 32,618 shares during the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 152.2% in the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 352,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 212,733 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Limoneira in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

