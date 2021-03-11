Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Stephens

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) was upgraded by research analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $17.00. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 7.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LMNR. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Limoneira currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of LMNR opened at $18.57 on Thursday. Limoneira has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $19.08. The company has a market capitalization of $309.28 million, a PE ratio of -19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.03. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,379. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $153,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,387. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,548 shares of company stock valued at $329,586 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Limoneira by 259.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Limoneira by 387.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Limoneira in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Limoneira in the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Limoneira by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

