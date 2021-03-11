Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Linamar (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 54.00% from the stock’s current price.

LIMAF has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Linamar from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price target on Linamar from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Linamar from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Linamar from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Linamar has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.60.

Get Linamar alerts:

OTCMKTS:LIMAF traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.69. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,398. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.99. Linamar has a twelve month low of $17.02 and a twelve month high of $61.69.

Linamar Corporation together with its subsidiaries design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.