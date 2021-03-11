Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Position Boosted by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,833,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,150 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox owned about 3.02% of Lincoln National worth $293,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,701,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Lincoln National by 62.7% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 64,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 24,836 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Lincoln National by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.98. The stock had a trading volume of 38,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,688. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $62.28. The company has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.15). Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

In other Lincoln National news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $416,981.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LNC shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lincoln National from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

