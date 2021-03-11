Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $8.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lindblad Expeditions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Shares of LIND stock opened at $19.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.27. The firm has a market cap of $981.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 2.66. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 31,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 59,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. 40.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

