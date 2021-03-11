Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) had its price target raised by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 28.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LIND. TheStreet raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lindblad Expeditions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

NASDAQ:LIND opened at $19.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.40 and its 200-day moving average is $13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.09. Lindblad Expeditions has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $21.91. The firm has a market cap of $981.04 million, a P/E ratio of -13.76 and a beta of 2.66.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 370.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 7.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 12,604 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 50,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 867,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,846,000 after buying an additional 495,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Lindblad Expeditions during the third quarter worth $306,000. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

