Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Chilton Investment Co. LLC

Chilton Investment Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,687 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Linde by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,249,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,277,000 after purchasing an additional 44,533 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P grew its stake in shares of Linde by 10.3% in the third quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 26,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 947,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,793,000 after buying an additional 8,188 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,434,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Linde from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.24.

Shares of LIN traded up $3.36 on Thursday, reaching $269.00. 22,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,968,152. The firm has a market cap of $140.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $146.71 and a 12 month high of $274.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $251.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 57.77%.

In other Linde news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

