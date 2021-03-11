Linear (LINA) Price Hits $0.0963 on Major Exchanges

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One Linear token can currently be purchased for $0.0963 or 0.00000168 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Linear has traded 22.3% higher against the dollar. Linear has a market capitalization of $239.00 million and approximately $15.71 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Linear alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00051457 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00013774 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.29 or 0.00703810 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00066426 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.78 or 0.00027538 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003452 BTC.

Linear Profile

Linear (LINA) is a token. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,482,704,210 tokens. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Linear’s official website is linear.finance

Linear Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Linear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.