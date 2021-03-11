LINKA (LINKA) Price Tops $0.0032

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 11th. One LINKA coin can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LINKA has traded 29.8% higher against the dollar. LINKA has a market cap of $2.19 million and $18,171.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00052165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00012721 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.60 or 0.00706706 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00066935 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00027462 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00036722 BTC.

LINKA Profile

LINKA (CRYPTO:LINKA) is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

LINKA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

