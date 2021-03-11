Linscomb & Williams Inc. Buys 5,148 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,618 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Maryland Capital Management raised its position in Cisco Systems by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 143,470 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after purchasing an additional 9,182 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 13,157 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,657,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 122,238 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,133 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $48.21. The stock had a trading volume of 631,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,397,990. The stock has a market cap of $203.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.55.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. New Street Research raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,530 shares of company stock worth $1,324,408. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

