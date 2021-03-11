Linscomb & Williams Inc. Buys 641 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,169,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,059,818,000 after buying an additional 496,867 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Accenture by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,524,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,749,050,000 after buying an additional 110,617 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Accenture by 2.5% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,619,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,721,855,000 after buying an additional 187,016 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Accenture by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,869,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,798,000 after purchasing an additional 80,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,122,763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $554,487,000 after purchasing an additional 149,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In related news, Chairman David Rowland sold 7,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.51, for a total transaction of $1,979,630.66. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total value of $441,307.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,783,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,906. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.81.

ACN stock traded up $5.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $255.32. 58,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,984,214. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $253.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.79. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $137.15 and a 12 month high of $271.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Read More: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.