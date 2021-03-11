Linscomb & Williams Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. cut its stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,389 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,699 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. owned 0.11% of Williams-Sonoma worth $8,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 594.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 253.4% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 410 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

In other news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total transaction of $324,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,062,124.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total transaction of $1,591,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 420,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,565,480.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,913,420 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WSM traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $131.20. The company had a trading volume of 9,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,607. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.26 and a 200-day moving average of $107.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $151.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $101.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $112.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.42.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.