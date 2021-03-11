Linscomb & Williams Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.7% of Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $12,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000.

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.43. 58,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,053,886. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $60.07 and a twelve month high of $100.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.59.

