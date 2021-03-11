Linscomb & Williams Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $10,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 27.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 188,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,108,000 after purchasing an additional 40,287 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 257,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWD traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $149.70. 219,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,863,880. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $84.11 and a 52-week high of $150.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.63 and its 200-day moving average is $131.09.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

