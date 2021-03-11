Linscomb & Williams Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,567,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,191 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 10.1% of Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Linscomb & Williams Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares worth $168,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 70,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 172,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 9,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,257,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,657,000 after acquiring an additional 296,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 192,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after acquiring an additional 7,158 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.92. The company had a trading volume of 402,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,398,508. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $50.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.04.

