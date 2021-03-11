Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $133.06 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 7.9% of Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Linscomb & Williams Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $133,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 44,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,835,000 after purchasing an additional 14,049 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $7.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $390.24. 128,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,331,287. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $395.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $385.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.03.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

