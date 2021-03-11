Linscomb & Williams Inc. Increases Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,206,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 6,087 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.50.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $229.93. 78,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,603,092. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $237.55 and its 200-day moving average is $235.84. The company has a market cap of $132.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,795.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total transaction of $235,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $3,161,514. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

