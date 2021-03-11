Linscomb & Williams Inc. Increases Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $8,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 21,713,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,698,000 after acquiring an additional 361,989 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,959,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,900 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,915,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,993,000 after acquiring an additional 520,309 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,806,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,242,000 after acquiring an additional 105,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,409,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,792,000 after acquiring an additional 130,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.22.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.82. 119,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,661,893. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $78.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.51. The company has a market cap of $115.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

