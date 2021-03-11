Linscomb & Williams Inc. Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 869 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust accounts for 0.7% of Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Linscomb & Williams Inc. owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust worth $12,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 2.6% in the third quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $6.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $467.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,934. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $451.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $397.63. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $214.22 and a 12-month high of $470.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

