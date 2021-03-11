Linscomb & Williams Inc. Purchases 12,431 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,431 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $8,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in C. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,901,000 after buying an additional 4,999,115 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,273,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,560,000 after buying an additional 638,347 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,013,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,033,000 after buying an additional 116,064 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 1,321.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,376,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,923,000 after buying an additional 18,012,890 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,224,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,535,000 after buying an additional 1,603,608 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

C has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.79.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $71.86. 1,022,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,639,719. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $72.84. The company has a market capitalization of $149.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.97 and a 200 day moving average of $54.77.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.