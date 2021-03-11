Linscomb & Williams Inc. Purchases 21,099 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,099 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Bank of America by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

BAC traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,018,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,129,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $37.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.30 and its 200-day moving average is $28.56.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BAC. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.23.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

