Linscomb & Williams Inc. Trims Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 4,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 20,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $3.13 on Tuesday, hitting $164.00. 86,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,715,460. The company has a market cap of $142.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.18%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total value of $2,129,118.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett purchased 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.61.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

