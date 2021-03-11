Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Trading 12.1% Higher

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) shares traded up 12.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.68 and last traded at $1.67. 2,405,395 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 5,009,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Lipocine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lipocine in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $137.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
About Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN)
Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.
