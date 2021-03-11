Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Trading 12.1% Higher

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN) shares traded up 12.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.68 and last traded at $1.67. 2,405,395 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 5,009,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Lipocine from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lipocine in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $137.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Lipocine during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Lipocine by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 79,817 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 19,449 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Lipocine by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 35,730 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Lipocine during the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Lipocine by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 291,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 10.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lipocine

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics and facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

