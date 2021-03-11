LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) Shares Sold by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 473,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,939 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 2.19% of LiqTech International worth $3,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in LiqTech International by 4.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 745,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 33,935 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in LiqTech International by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in LiqTech International by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,283,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,262,000 after purchasing an additional 242,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.53% of the company’s stock.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

Shares of LIQT stock opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.24. LiqTech International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $12.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $197.93 million, a PE ratio of -27.70 and a beta of 1.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiqTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, and ceramic silicon carbide liquid and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber wash water.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.