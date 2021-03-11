Liquidity Network Trading Up 14.1% This Week (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Liquidity Network has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and $17,405.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Liquidity Network token can currently be bought for $0.0196 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $282.34 or 0.00496016 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00064658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00054024 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00072815 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.94 or 0.00584908 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000583 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.19 or 0.00074118 BTC.

About Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here . Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

