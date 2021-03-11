Lisk (LSK) 24-Hour Volume Hits $32.93 Million

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Lisk has a market cap of $411.36 million and approximately $32.93 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.23 or 0.00005597 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lisk alerts:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003725 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00017295 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00010606 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004320 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00009294 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 143,423,079 coins and its circulating supply is 127,487,841 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “During the ICO 100,000,000 LISK weree goven out to ICO participants, the core team, third parties and active community members. Once the network is established with 101 delegates there will be an inflation of 5 newly created LISK with every block, these are the Forging Rewards. Every 3,000,000 blocks (~1 year) this reward is reduced by 1 LISK, ending at 1 LISK per block where it stays like that forever. The Forging Rewards will be equally distributed through all active (101 and higher) delegates, same as the network fees. We implemented this mechanism to create an incentive to run a delegate and secure the network. Additionally, this allows Lisk to finance itself in the future. Lisk is written in JavaScript utilizing NodeJS. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.