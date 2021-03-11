Litecoin Plus (LCP) 1-Day Volume Hits $39.00

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Litecoin Plus has a market capitalization of $134,027.90 and approximately $39.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for about $0.0487 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Litecoin Plus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,240.15 or 0.99894943 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00034115 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00012458 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.14 or 0.00103215 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000971 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.