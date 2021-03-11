Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Price Target Increased to $500.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its target price increased by Craig Hallum from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Lithia Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $327.08.

Lithia Motors stock opened at $396.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $360.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. Lithia Motors has a 12 month low of $55.74 and a 12 month high of $398.06.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lithia Motors news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 13,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.76, for a total value of $5,030,122.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,517,422.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan O. Cain sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.24, for a total value of $148,302.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,666 shares in the company, valued at $4,447,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,653 shares of company stock worth $10,595,765 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAD. Hollencrest Securities boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Securities now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $0. Crestpoint Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Crestpoint Capital Management now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 208.8% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, 1st Global Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

