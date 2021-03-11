Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Price Target Increased to $500.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its target price increased by Craig Hallum from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.21% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Lithia Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $327.08.
Lithia Motors stock opened at $396.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $360.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $292.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. Lithia Motors has a 12 month low of $55.74 and a 12 month high of $398.06.
In other Lithia Motors news, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 13,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.76, for a total value of $5,030,122.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,517,422.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan O. Cain sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.24, for a total value of $148,302.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,666 shares in the company, valued at $4,447,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,653 shares of company stock worth $10,595,765 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAD. Hollencrest Securities boosted its position in Lithia Motors by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Securities now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $0. Crestpoint Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Crestpoint Capital Management now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 208.8% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, 1st Global Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.
About Lithia Motors
Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.
