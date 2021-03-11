Lition Price Tops $0.0187 on Top Exchanges (LIT)

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 11th. In the last seven days, Lition has traded down 41.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Lition coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lition has a market cap of $666,408.93 and approximately $90,413.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,598.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,840.50 or 0.03195369 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.45 or 0.00348005 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $549.18 or 0.00953451 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.45 or 0.00382731 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.57 or 0.00325649 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003555 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.75 or 0.00268664 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00021172 BTC.

Lition Profile

Lition is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 coins. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lition’s official website is www.lition.io . Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Lithium is a Blake 256 coin based on Photon but with smaller block awards that will decrease over time. The Max Lithium to be produced are 25,228,800 The block time is 3 minutes and difficulty can retarget a maximum of 10% every 20 blocks (5% max until block3500). “

Buying and Selling Lition

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

