Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 8,582.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,623,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,604,865 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 1.11% of Livent worth $30,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Livent by 5,645.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Livent during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Livent during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Livent in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Livent by 46.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on LTHM. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Livent in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Livent from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Livent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.45.

Shares of NYSE:LTHM opened at $16.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -178.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24. Livent Co. has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Livent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. Equities research analysts expect that Livent Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 4,991 shares of Livent stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $110,251.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 241,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,344,830.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

