LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.25.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on LivePerson from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on LivePerson from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on LivePerson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

In other LivePerson news, EVP Alexander Spinelli sold 18,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $1,200,837.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 2,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $145,753.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,596 shares of company stock valued at $6,684,672. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in LivePerson in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson in the third quarter valued at $56,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LPSN opened at $54.91 on Thursday. LivePerson has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $72.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.52 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

