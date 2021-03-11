LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Given “Market Perform” Rating at BMO Capital Markets

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $80.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.29% from the company’s previous close.

RAMP has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on LiveRamp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna increased their target price on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on LiveRamp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.92.

LiveRamp stock opened at $51.47 on Wednesday. LiveRamp has a 12 month low of $23.44 and a 12 month high of $87.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -39.29 and a beta of 1.28.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $120.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LiveRamp will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LiveRamp news, insider Jerry C. Jones sold 34,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $2,551,640.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,235,769.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James F. Arra sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $727,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,147,975.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,668 shares of company stock worth $3,302,433 in the last 90 days. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Management Co. lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 4th quarter worth $2,473,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 433.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 32,868 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,155,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,979,000 after acquiring an additional 514,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

