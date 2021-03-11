LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Rating Reiterated by BMO Capital Markets

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $65.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $80.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 26.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.92.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Shares of LiveRamp stock opened at $51.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.96 and a 200 day moving average of $65.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.29 and a beta of 1.28. LiveRamp has a 1 year low of $23.44 and a 1 year high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $120.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.10 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. LiveRamp’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that LiveRamp will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James F. Arra sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $727,415.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,532 shares in the company, valued at $10,147,975.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jerry C. Jones sold 34,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total transaction of $2,551,640.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,235,769.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,668 shares of company stock worth $3,302,433 in the last 90 days. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Management Co. increased its position in LiveRamp by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in LiveRamp during the fourth quarter valued at $2,473,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in LiveRamp by 433.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 32,868 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in LiveRamp by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,155,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,979,000 after acquiring an additional 514,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in LiveRamp by 32.2% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.