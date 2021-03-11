LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Holdings Raised by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 655.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,193 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 74,777 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in LKQ during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in LKQ by 33.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in LKQ by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,097 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $42.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.11 and its 200-day moving average is $34.79. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $43.97.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. Research analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. LKQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.71.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

