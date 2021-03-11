Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON: LLOY) recently:

3/9/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 46 ($0.60). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 38 ($0.50) to GBX 39 ($0.51). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

2/24/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 43 ($0.56) price target on the stock.

2/8/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

1/28/2021 – Lloyds Banking Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a GBX 33 ($0.43) price target on the stock.

LON:LLOY opened at GBX 40.69 ($0.53) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £28.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 37.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 32.91. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 42.04 ($0.55).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a GBX 0.57 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%.

In related news, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio acquired 377,738 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 37 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of £139,763.06 ($182,601.33). Also, insider William Chalmers sold 528,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.52), for a total value of £211,530.40 ($276,365.82). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 378,544 shares of company stock worth $14,006,526.

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

