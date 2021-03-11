loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Coverage Initiated at JMP Securities

Investment analysts at JMP Securities started coverage on shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

Get loanDepot alerts:

NYSE:LDI opened at $19.22 on Tuesday. loanDepot has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $39.85.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance brokerage services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.