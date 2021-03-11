loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Rowe

Research analysts at Rowe began coverage on shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Rowe’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.07% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. loanDepot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Get loanDepot alerts:

Shares of LDI stock opened at $19.22 on Tuesday. loanDepot has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance brokerage services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.