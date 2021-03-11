loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Rowe

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021


Research analysts at Rowe began coverage on shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Rowe’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.07% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. loanDepot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

Shares of LDI stock opened at $19.22 on Tuesday. loanDepot has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.85.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance brokerage services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

