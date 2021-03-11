loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at William Blair

Equities researchers at William Blair assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

LDI has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on loanDepot in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rowe began coverage on shares of loanDepot in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

loanDepot stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.44. 10,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,424,210. loanDepot has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $39.85.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance brokerage services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

