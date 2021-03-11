loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LDI. Barclays assumed coverage on loanDepot in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on loanDepot in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on loanDepot in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on loanDepot in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on loanDepot in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. loanDepot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

loanDepot stock opened at $19.22 on Tuesday. loanDepot has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $39.85.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance brokerage services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

