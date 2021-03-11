loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LDI. Barclays assumed coverage on loanDepot in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on loanDepot in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on loanDepot in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on loanDepot in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on loanDepot in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. loanDepot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

loanDepot stock opened at $19.22 on Tuesday. loanDepot has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $39.85.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance brokerage services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

