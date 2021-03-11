loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 71.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on loanDepot in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on loanDepot in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on loanDepot in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on loanDepot in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on loanDepot in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:LDI opened at $19.22 on Tuesday. loanDepot has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $39.85.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance brokerage services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Analyst Recommendations for loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)

