loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 71.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on loanDepot in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on loanDepot in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on loanDepot in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on loanDepot in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on loanDepot in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Get loanDepot alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LDI opened at $19.22 on Tuesday. loanDepot has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $39.85.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance brokerage services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Read More: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.