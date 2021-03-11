loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LDI. UBS Group started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. loanDepot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

NYSE:LDI opened at $19.22 on Tuesday. loanDepot has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $39.85.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance brokerage services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

