loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LDI. UBS Group started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of loanDepot in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. loanDepot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.17.

Get loanDepot alerts:

NYSE:LDI opened at $19.22 on Tuesday. loanDepot has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $39.85.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance brokerage services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for loanDepot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for loanDepot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.