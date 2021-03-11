Lobe Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTSIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lobe Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTSIF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 247,300 shares, a growth of 755.7% from the February 11th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,070,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GTSIF stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.12. The company had a trading volume of 373,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,556. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average is $0.08. Lobe Sciences has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.22.

About Lobe Sciences

Lobe Sciences Ltd., a technology and services company, provides real estate, financial, management, intellectual property, and branding support for development of transformational medicine in the United States. The company intends to develop psilocybin-based therapeutics for the treatment of mild traumatic brain injuries and post-traumatic stress disorder and devices for the efficient application of medications.

