Loblaw Companies (LBLCF) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS: LBLCF):

3/1/2021 – Loblaw Companies had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

3/1/2021 – Loblaw Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from $70.00 to $69.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Loblaw Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $76.00 to $72.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Loblaw Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $95.00 to $91.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – Loblaw Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from $82.00 to $78.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Loblaw Companies had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

1/22/2021 – Loblaw Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $106.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Loblaw Companies stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993. Loblaw Companies Limited has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $55.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.71.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

